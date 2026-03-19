Global Citizen
Qatar’s LNG giant hit as fires and damage rock global gas market
Missile strikes halt production at Ras Laffan, sparking global energy jitters
Key topics:
Qatari LNG plant hit by Iranian missile, causing major fires and damage.
Global gas prices surge amid halted production and market uncertainty.
Qatar expels Iranian staff, condemns attacks as regional security threat.
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By Ruth Liao and Sherif Tarek