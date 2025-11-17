After R reached Indonesia, another group used the same route to fly to South Africa. Landing permits and passenger data were submitted twenty-four hours before departure. Despite full compliance, passengers were kept on the aircraft for roughly thirteen hours after landing. They reported limited ventilation, hunger, and distress. They had met all immigration requirements.

R received consistent reports that the Palestinian Embassy in Pretoria did not assist the arrivals. Instead, evacuees told her they received calls from individuals claiming affiliation with the embassy, urging them to leave South Africa. R said this behaviour was the opposite of normal consular support.

She links this conduct to wider practices inside Palestinian Authority structures. She describes how the PA often delays or blocks passport issuance for Gazans unless bribes are paid. She also states that an Egyptian company called Hala charged approximately six thousand dollars per person to exit Gaza through Egypt, and alleges that around twenty five percent of that revenue was shared with Hamas. These allegations indicate that certain actors had financial interests in maintaining high-cost exit routes and therefore had motive to undermine any lawful, low-cost alternative with Al Madj.

New evidence from inside South Africa reinforces this pattern. Recently arrived evacuees received a WhatsApp directive from an individual from the embassy instructing them not to speak to journalists, not to post on social media, and to redirect all media enquiries to a handler named "Sara." This is assumed to be Sarah Oosthuizen from Gift Of the Givers. The stated justification was to "protect" them. Immediately after sending the message to me, R wrote : "To make things to serve their own. Preventing people from any press." This is direct written evidence of coordinated attempts to control evacuees' communications and suppress testimony.

R emphasises that Al Majd is not political and not tied to any intelligence apparatus. Its coordination with Israel relates only to the crossing and airport procedures required for legal movement out of Gaza. She maintains that the process is voluntary and based on standard documentation. Her explanations remain consistent and supported by materials provided by evacuees.