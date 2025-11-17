“R”: The Gazan woman who broke the silence - Tim Flack
By Tim Flack
After tracing the network of travellers who had used the Sharm El Sheikh agreement corridor, I located a woman who had left Gaza of her own free will and followed the same humanitarian route.
(R, name withheld for her safety) is a Gazan woman now living in Indonesia. She travelled the same legal humanitarian route later used by the group that arrived in South Africa, offering direct insight into both the process and the interference that followed the group's landing at OR Tambo.
According to R, Al Majd created a low-cost, documented humanitarian pathway out of Gaza. Applicants submitted details online, volunteers verified cases, and approved travellers followed a structured route: they exited Gaza through the Abu Salim (Kerem Shalom) crossing, entered Israel under coordinated supervision as part of the ceasefire agreement, moved to Ramon Airport, and departed on scheduled flights. Israel facilitated the transit as part of established procedures. The process was legal and transparent.
After R reached Indonesia, another group used the same route to fly to South Africa. Landing permits and passenger data were submitted twenty-four hours before departure. Despite full compliance, passengers were kept on the aircraft for roughly thirteen hours after landing. They reported limited ventilation, hunger, and distress. They had met all immigration requirements.
R received consistent reports that the Palestinian Embassy in Pretoria did not assist the arrivals. Instead, evacuees told her they received calls from individuals claiming affiliation with the embassy, urging them to leave South Africa. R said this behaviour was the opposite of normal consular support.
She links this conduct to wider practices inside Palestinian Authority structures. She describes how the PA often delays or blocks passport issuance for Gazans unless bribes are paid. She also states that an Egyptian company called Hala charged approximately six thousand dollars per person to exit Gaza through Egypt, and alleges that around twenty five percent of that revenue was shared with Hamas. These allegations indicate that certain actors had financial interests in maintaining high-cost exit routes and therefore had motive to undermine any lawful, low-cost alternative with Al Madj.
New evidence from inside South Africa reinforces this pattern. Recently arrived evacuees received a WhatsApp directive from an individual from the embassy instructing them not to speak to journalists, not to post on social media, and to redirect all media enquiries to a handler named "Sara." This is assumed to be Sarah Oosthuizen from Gift Of the Givers. The stated justification was to "protect" them. Immediately after sending the message to me, R wrote : "To make things to serve their own. Preventing people from any press." This is direct written evidence of coordinated attempts to control evacuees' communications and suppress testimony.
R emphasises that Al Majd is not political and not tied to any intelligence apparatus. Its coordination with Israel relates only to the crossing and airport procedures required for legal movement out of Gaza. She maintains that the process is voluntary and based on standard documentation. Her explanations remain consistent and supported by materials provided by evacuees.
In South Africa, public narrative formation shifted quickly after the OR Tambo incident. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers took a leading public role and presented an interpretation aligned with the Palestinian Embassy's narrative. He suggested the issue related to missing Israeli passport stamps, despite the fact that Israel has not stamped Gazan passports for years. R had told me that there were no issues of this when she landed in Indonesia.
South African officials accepted this framing without publicly interrogating the discrepancies. This raises questions about influence and why an NGO leader's interpretation shaped immediate government responses before verification of facts.
Gift of the Givers' earlier listing under its original name, Waqful Waqifin from South Africa, as an affiliate of Sheikh Yusuf Al Qaradawi's Union of Good - a coalition designated by the United States in 2008 for financing Hamas - provides relevant context for understanding how political and ideological framing can influence public commentary during crises. It does not negate the organisation's relief work, but it clarifies why certain narratives dominate and why others are suppressed.
Based on R's testimony, the travel documentation, the WhatsApp gag order, and consistent reports from evacuees, several facts emerge.
First, the Al Majd evacuation is a documented, legal humanitarian pathway, it appears it is part of the ceasefire agreement process where Gazans are allowed to leave the strip unhindered, this is not "ethnic cleansing" as stated in the pushed narrative. Second, written and verbal attempts were made to prevent evacuees from speaking publicly, including the WhatsApp directive instructing silence. Third, financial and political incentives exist within Palestinian institutions that favour high-cost exit routes and therefore create motive to undermine low-cost humanitarian alternatives. Fourth, South African public and media statements did not reflect these realities and instead adopted a narrative consistent with the embassy's position.
R focuses on processes, documents, timelines, and conduct. Her account, combined with the communications now circulating within the South African group, provides a clear explanation for the gap between the legality of the evacuation and the political reaction that followed.
This expose outlines the factual sequence: a lawful humanitarian pathway; authorised travel; obstruction at the point of arrival; coordinated attempts to suppress testimony; and political actors shaping a public narrative that omitted essential facts. The issue is the manipulation of information surrounding a documented evacuation process and the attempts to prevent those involved from speaking publicly.