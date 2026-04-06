Global Citizen
Ramaphosa to receive US envoy, signaling possible thaw in relations
President Ramaphosa to accept US envoy credentials, signalling easing of diplomatic tensions between South Africa and United States.
Key topics:
Ramaphosa to accept credentials of new US ambassador Brent Bozell
Move may signal easing of strained US–South Africa relations
Tensions persist over past disputes and Trump administration actions
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By Antony Sguazzin