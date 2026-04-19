The Economist: Reform UK is reassembling Boris Johnson’s electoral coalition
Global Citizen

The Economist: Reform UK is reassembling Boris Johnson’s electoral coalition

Nigel Farage’s supporters are fed up, not radical
Published on

Key topics:

  • Reform UK rising as ex-Tory voters shift amid immigration and service concerns

  • Reform base mirrors 2019 Conservatives: older, white, less educated voters

  • Farage-led Reform leads polls, but radical vs moderate tensions persist

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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