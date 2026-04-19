Global Citizen
The Economist: Reform UK is reassembling Boris Johnson’s electoral coalition
Nigel Farage’s supporters are fed up, not radical
Key topics:
Reform UK rising as ex-Tory voters shift amid immigration and service concerns
Reform base mirrors 2019 Conservatives: older, white, less educated voters
Farage-led Reform leads polls, but radical vs moderate tensions persist
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