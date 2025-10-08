Global Citizen
Reform UK threatens to topple the Tory stronghold: Rosa Prince
Tories struggle to compete as reform UK steals support and momentum
Key topics:
Tory support declines as Reform UK gains ground in polls and council seats
Conference attendance drops, signalling party's waning influence and relevance
Internal rifts over leadership, Farage pact, and party’s future strategy
By Rosa Prince