Rob Hersov: Trump is resetting the global order - Russia is weak, China is cracking, America is strong, and the ANC chose the losing side
Key topics:
Trump’s strategy signals renewed American geopolitical dominance
Russia weakens while China faces economic and structural pressures
ANC risks economic fallout backing anti-Western alliances like BRICS
By Rob Hersov