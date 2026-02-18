Global Citizen
Ken Roggof on BizNews: Trump wants a “Hot Hot Hot” economy
Trump’s bold economic moves promise growth but carry high inflation risks
Key topics:
Trump aims for rapid growth via stimulus, tax cuts, and deregulation.
Risks include rising inflation, market volatility, and weaker dollar.
Short-term boost may favour elections, but long-term dangers loom.
By Kenneth Rogoff*