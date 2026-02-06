Global Citizen
Ronnie Apteker: Four years on, Ukraine's War from an eye witness
A personal account from Kyiv on war fatigue, Western failure, and Ukraine’s refusal to surrender
Key topics:
Life in Kyiv amid war, exhaustion, and the psychological toll on civilians
Western hypocrisy, weak sanctions, and political failure to stop Russia
Ukraine’s resolve to resist invasion despite mounting global risks
By Ronnie Apteker