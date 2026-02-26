Global Citizen
Rubio orders US probe into deadly Cuba speedboat clash
Rubio orders US probe into deadly Cuba speedboat shooting, escalating tensions amid disputed accounts and maritime standoff.
Key topics:
Cuban forces kill four after speedboat shootout off Villa Clara
Rubio orders US investigation amid rising Havana tensions
Incident threatens to escalate US-Cuba maritime standoff
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Jim Wyss