CHELYABINSK, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 2: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Center-2026 strategic command and staff exercise at the Chebarkul military training ground, while Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Andrei Mordvichev brief him on the progress of the exercise, Chelyabinsk region of Russia, on October 2, 2026. (Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images
Global Citizen

The Economist: Russians vote with their feet as Putin’s covert call-up looms

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