Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy Photographer: Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
Global Citizen

Sarkozy set to make history as first modern French president jailed

Former French president sentenced over covert Libya funding scheme, appeal underway
Published on

Key topics:

  • Sarkozy jailed: First modern French ex-president to face prison.

  • Conviction reason: Linked to secret Libya campaign funding scheme.

  • Appeal ongoing: Sarkozy, Guéant, and Hortefeux contest their rulings.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Gaspard Sebag

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com