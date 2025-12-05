SLR: I’ve finally found the world’s worst politician ever - the chancellor turning the UK’s gold standard into dust

So it came to pass that in 2024, Labour won the general election and Rachel assumed the address of 11 Downing Street, next to the Prime Minister’s office and residence.

It was the woman stuff that set folk off immediately. Rachel hit the ground explaining that she was the first woman Chancellor – ever. She said it in parliament, nursery schools, hospitals, television interviews, train stations and on building sites. She would be speaking about things like the weather, or chess, and suddenly find herself struck with an urge to wedge the statement in. It was clumsy, incoherent, inappropriate and, for a country that has seen two women Prime Ministers, shameless.

Then the lies came, starting with a claim that her predecessors had left a £21.9 billion “black hole” in the economy, turning to her career as an economist which she complimented with claims about a career in retail banking. She then added “chess prodigy” to boot.

Parts of the UK, however, maintain they are not the rural Kingdom of Hlaudi Motsoeneng, so did a bit of deep-diving and discovered that many of her claims were just balls. Her career in retail banking was actually a career in the call centre servicing the retail bank’s IT division. (That same bank recently told customers who objected to its staff wearing pronoun badges to get stuffed, and quickly learned that it probably wasn’t the smartest way to inspire the sort of confidence required to hold someone’s cash). During this era, it was also discovered that when Rachel got rumbled for canvassing for the Labour party during office hours (claiming she had a “dentist appointment”), she resigned. The chess stuff? Well, she won a regional competition once, which is like being the prettiest girl in a regional English nightclub. So, congratulations.

The lies continued this last week when Rachel went and cocked another budget up (second time in a row), except this time it’s not just farmers being hammered or class warfare or the grotesque sight of a mediocre civil servant being able to purchase a Gulf Stream on account of how Rachel has jacked his salary up. This spectacle included a leak, for which someone has already resigned: an announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) late on Friday that police had arrested someone for alleged market manipulation, pig-headed defiance in the face of reality and dubious press briefings, where the government kettles its little media pets – much as the ANC does – and instructs them what to write.

It’s impossible to cock things up more. Perhaps there’s an uncontacted tribe somewhere in the vicinity of the Coral Sea whose Chancellor or Finance Minister has upset the elders with his budget ideas, so is condemned to being eaten. I wouldn’t bet on it.

I’ve spent the last week gathering memories of the worst politicians I have known. Most of these were ANC MPs, Conservative MPs, Labour MPs, but I’ve also been told off by a liberal US Senator for using the word “bushman” and had to sit through a dinner once with a Green German.

The late Tina Joemat-Pettersson had this habit of looking completely mad, then normal, then mad again, followed by a cool detachment, when I sat down with her in 2014. Much as I wanted to dislike her, she did laugh when I made a borderline joke, proving that despite layers of ANC lard and mischief and political debauchery, she was human.

Naledi Pandor was pompous and smug, with all the routines of a posh UK schoolgirl who falls in love with an IRA terrorist. However, she already got the treatment in parliament from Willie Madisha, so cancel her out. ̶̶

I saw a former Conservative MP called Anna Soubry throw a fit at a subordinate, and I sat next to Caroline Nokes, currently deputy speaker in the House of Commons. She is alleged to have once instructed a man to bite a chunk of flesh out of another man who was bothering her. She drove the assailant to the occasion.

I never met Faith Muthambi, but someone on the inside did send me a photo of her possibly drunk, rolling on the floor laughing, which I thought was sweet in a fun way.