Global Citizen
SLR: The West collapses, and China watches with a smile
Elite scandals, moral decay, and missed chances leave the Anglosphere exposed.
Key topics:
Epstein files expose elite corruption and hidden hedonism in Western society.
UK and global Anglosphere fail to act, highlighting systemic moral collapse.
Outsiders, like China, observe Western self-destruction with calculated amusement.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.