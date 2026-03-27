Global Citizen
South Africa denies US influence in G-7 invitation mix-up
Ramaphosa says Pretoria wasn’t snubbed as France invites Kenya instead
Key topics:
South Africa denies US pressured France to revoke its G-7 invite.
Ramaphosa confirms Pretoria wasn’t snubbed; attendance varies.
France chose Kenya over SA for G-7; focus on geo-economic issues.
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By Paul Richardson