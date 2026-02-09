Global Citizen
Starmer faces fight for survival after key adviser steps down
Mandelson scandal triggers cabinet unrest and fuels leadership challenge
Key topics:
Starmer’s premiership wobbles after Mandelson ambassador scandal
Chief of staff quits as cabinet weighs forcing Starmer to step aside
Labour rivals circle as elections loom and party turmoil deepens
By Alex Wickham and Alex Morales