Global Citizen
Stephen Roach on BizNews: What China really needs to include in its 15th five-year plan
China’s 15th Five-Year Plan should boost household consumption to 50% of GDP, driving sustainable, consumer-led growth.
Key topics:
China’s 15th Five-Year Plan should prioritise consumer-led growth.
Target: raise household consumption to 50% of GDP by 2035.
Rebalancing is vital as property, exports, and investment lose steam.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Stephen S. Roach*