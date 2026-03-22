Global Citizen
TCS: Richard Tren's dispatch from Washington
Richard Tren writes on the view from Washington on the latest global developments.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Joe Kent resigns from Trump counterterrorism post amid antisemitism claims
US economy struggles with inflation, tariffs, and midterm election risks
Paul Ehrlich’s population theories debunked; human innovation praised
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By Richard Tren