TCS: Richard Tren's dispatch from Washington
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Global Citizen

TCS: Richard Tren's dispatch from Washington

Richard Tren writes on the view from Washington on the latest global developments.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • Joe Kent resigns from Trump counterterrorism post amid antisemitism claims

  • US economy struggles with inflation, tariffs, and midterm election risks

  • Paul Ehrlich’s population theories debunked; human innovation praised

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By Richard Tren

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Richard Tren

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