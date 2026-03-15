Global Citizen
TCS: The US Ambassador speaks truth on South Africa
David Ansara writes on the US's new Ambassador and says his views on South Africa are correct.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Ambassador Bozell urges stronger US-South Africa economic ties.
US demands SA condemn "Kill the Boer" chant, prioritize farm murders.
Bozell questions judicial independence and criticizes race-based laws.
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By David Ansara*