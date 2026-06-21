Ten years of Brexit: The Economist's brutal verdict — Britain lost a continent, found no role, and is still searching for silver bullets
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Ten years of Brexit: The Economist's brutal verdict — Britain lost a continent, found no role, and is still searching for silver bullets

After a lost decade, it is time to focus on the future
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BizNews
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