The Economist: Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost is haunting the grand old men of capitalism
The taint of the disgraced financier will endure
Key topics:
Epstein scandal topples global business and political elites.
Public trust in corporations hits record lows amid hypocrisy.
A new generation of finance and tech elites rises with risks.
