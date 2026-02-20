Global Citizen
The Economist: Trump must soon choose whether to attack Iran or beat a humiliating retreat
Key topics:
Trump orders massive US military build-up in the Middle East.
Diplomacy with Iran stalls; no breakthrough in nuclear talks.
Attack risks uncertain; regime may absorb strikes without yielding.
