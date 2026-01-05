Global Citizen
The Economist: Donald Trump’s great Venezuelan oil gamble
The country has the world’s largest petroleum reserves. Getting them out of the ground will be tortuous
Key topics:
Venezuela’s vast oil reserves face sanctions, decay and falling output
Trump seeks US-led revival, but costs, risks and politics deter investors
Even recovery would hit a saturated market with weak price prospects
