The Iran conflict could ignite a global nuclear arms race
Global Citizen

The Iran conflict could ignite a global nuclear arms race

Rising tensions and shifting alliances push more nations toward nuclear ambitions
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump’s rhetoric fuels global nuclear arms race fears

  • Allies rethink reliance on US; more nations eye nuclear weapons

  • Arms control weakening as risks of proliferation surge globally

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By Peter Martin, Jonathan Tirone and Gerry Doyle

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