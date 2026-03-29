Global Citizen
The Iran conflict could ignite a global nuclear arms race
Rising tensions and shifting alliances push more nations toward nuclear ambitions
Key topics:
Trump’s rhetoric fuels global nuclear arms race fears
Allies rethink reliance on US; more nations eye nuclear weapons
Arms control weakening as risks of proliferation surge globally
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By Peter Martin, Jonathan Tirone and Gerry Doyle