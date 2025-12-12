Global Citizen
Theresa May dismisses Reform UK threat, urges conservatives to focus on economy
Theresa May dismisses Reform UK’s threat to Conservatives as mere “noise,” urging focus on economy, centre-ground politics.
Key topics:
Theresa May downplays Reform UK threat, calls it “noise” in politics.
Focus on economy, warns against populism, urges centre-ground approach.
Critiques past Tory leaders, stresses integrity and economic competence.
By Will Standring