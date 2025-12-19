Global Citizen
Top Five non-fiction books of 2025: Biden, Buckley, Churchill, Randy Andy and China
Adrian Wooldridge reviews five books probing political decline, establishment failures, conservative movements, China’s rise, and lost leadership giants.
Key topics:
Biden’s failing health and Democratic establishment missteps exposed
Conservative movement shaped by Buckley, Trump, and US politics
China’s rise contrasts with America’s political dysfunction and decline
By Adrian Wooldridge