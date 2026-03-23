Global Citizen
Wealthy travellers push back against soaring luxury travel costs
From business-class flights to high-end hotels, even the rich are balking at rising travel prices.
Key topics:
Nick Fry hits steep fees changing luxury flights and hotels.
Luxury travel prices surge amid fuel costs and stock volatility.
Even wealthy travelers resist “greedflation” in flights and stays.
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By Andrea Felsted