Members Only: Is Trump making China great again?
As global tensions rise and U.S. policy under Donald Trump grows increasingly unpredictable, a quiet but profound shift is underway—one that could define the century. This Bloomberg deep dive explores how China, under Xi Jinping’s calculated leadership, is capitalising on American instability to expand its influence across trade, geopolitics, and global alliances. From rare earth dominance and export strategy to weakening Western trust and a fractured global order, the video unpacks how Beijing is playing the long game while Washington reacts in real time. Yet beneath China’s strategic gains lie deep economic cracks—from deflation and unemployment to overcapacity and debt—raising a critical question: is this China’s moment, or the beginning of a more fragile global balance?
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.