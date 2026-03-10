Global Citizen
Trump misjudges Iran, boosting Mojtaba Khamenei’s hardline rise: Marc Champion
US underestimates Iran’s strategy as regime consolidation strengthens IRGC power
Key topics:
Mojtaba Khamenei’s rise cements Iran’s hardline regime and IRGC power
Trump misreads Iran’s strategy, risking prolonged conflict and global impact
Iran preps for long asymmetric war with drones, proxies, and elite forces
By Marc Champion