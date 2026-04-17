US President Donald Trump
US President Donald TrumpPhotographer: Graeme Sloan/Sipa/Bloomberg
Global Citizen

Donald Trump signals strong momentum toward US-Iran ceasefire deal

Talks may resume soon as ceasefire deadline nears
Published on

Key topics:

  • Donald Trump upbeat on US–Iran deal, talks may resume soon

  • Iran deal claims disputed; nuclear, oil, Hormuz key issues

  • Israel–Lebanon ceasefire aims to ease tensions, boost diplomacy

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By Josh Wingrove, Patrick Sykes and Arsalan Shahla

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