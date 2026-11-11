US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. Trump said the FBI is looking into Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang's affair with a woman who is reportedly suspected to have been a Chinese intelligence officer. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Global Citizen

FT: Trump picks the Alamo over grace, and SA should brace for the fallout

Trump’s response to midterm defeat signals a bitter fight against political rivals, Congress and threats to his presidency.
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