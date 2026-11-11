US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Global Citizen

FT: Trump picks the Alamo over grace, and SA should brace for the fallout

Trump’s response to midterm defeat signals a bitter fight against political rivals, Congress and threats to his presidency.