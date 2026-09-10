DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 09, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. U.S. President Donald Trump will headline the Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention as he aims to highlight his administration’s achievements and rally support for GOP candidates just two months before the upcoming elections being held on November 3. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Trump walks on stage to speak on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas.Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Global Citizen

FT: Trump goes 'Big Man of Africa' - promises $5k bonus to voters if he wins midterms

US President puts himself at centre of congressional election campaign despite his plummeting approval ratings
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