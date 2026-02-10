Global Citizen
Trump’s peace push arms Russia while Ukraine pays the price: Marc Champion
US inaction and stalled negotiations are giving Putin strategic and humanitarian leverage.
Key topics:
Trump’s peace process shifted leverage to Russia, halting US aid to Ukraine.
Russia’s winter attacks target Kyiv’s heat and power, risking humanitarian crisis.
Slow Russian advances strain their economy, but Ukraine suffers heavy losses.
By Marc Champion