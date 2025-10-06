Trump set to cut refugees to record low, prioritises Afrikaners
Global Citizen

Trump set to cut refugees to record low, prioritises Afrikaners

Trump’s historic refugee cut favours White South Africans over others
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump plans record-low refugee cap drop from 125k to 7.5k

  • Policy favours White South Africans over war refugees

  • Critics warn move harms US security and economy

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Hadriana Lowenkron

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com