Global Citizen
Trump signals pause on Iran strike as protest crackdown appears to ease
Trump signals he may delay military action on Iran amid reassurances protests crackdown has stopped, tempering escalation fears.
Key topics:
Trump signals pause on Iran attack after assurances protests crackdown has stopped
US redeploys some regional forces as tensions and strike speculation persist
Analysts outline possible US military options if Iran unrest escalates
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Kate Sullivan and Magdalena Del Valle