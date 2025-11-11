Global Citizen
Trump sparks storm as BBC apologises over speech edit
BBC faces legal threats and political scrutiny after Trump documentary error.
Key topics:
BBC apologises for misleading Trump edit in Panorama documentary.
Trump threatens $1bn lawsuit; top BBC executives resign over error.
Controversy sparks UK political debate on BBC bias and future funding.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Philip Aldrick and Susanne Barton