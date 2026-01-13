Global Citizen
Trump announces immediate 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran
Trump tariffs on Iran traders amid rising protests and global tensions
Key topics:
Trump imposes 25% tariff on nations trading with Iran, raising tensions.
Tariffs could strain US ties with China, India, and Middle Eastern partners.
Iran protests intensify; US signals military and diplomatic options.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Hadriana Lowenkron