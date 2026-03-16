Global Citizen
FT: Trump warns Nato faces ‘very bad future’ if allies fail to help US in Iran
US president tells the FT in an interview that China summit could be delayed
Key topics:
Trump warns NATO over Strait of Hormuz support
Allies urged to help reopen Strait of Hormuz
Possible delay to Xi Jinping summit over China stance
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By Edward Luce in Washington