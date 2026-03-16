FT: Trump warns Nato faces ‘very bad future’ if allies fail to help US in Iran
Donald Trump, US president
Global Citizen

FT: Trump warns Nato faces ‘very bad future’ if allies fail to help US in Iran

US president tells the FT in an interview that China summit could be delayed
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump warns NATO over Strait of Hormuz support

  • Allies urged to help reopen Strait of Hormuz

  • Possible delay to Xi Jinping summit over China stance

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By Edward Luce in Washington

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