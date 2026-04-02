Global Citizen
Trump worries markets with vague timeline for Iran
Trump promises swift action in Iran but offers no clear exit or solutions, fuelling economic and political uncertainty.
Key topics:
Trump defends Iran war, but offers no clear exit plan or timeline
Gas prices rise above $4, fuelling public frustration and economic concern
Markets react negatively, with oil up and US stocks and bonds under pressure
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Catherine Lucey