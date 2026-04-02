Donald Trump, President of the US
Donald Trump, President of the US
Global Citizen

Trump worries markets with vague timeline for Iran

Trump promises swift action in Iran but offers no clear exit or solutions, fuelling economic and political uncertainty.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump defends Iran war, but offers no clear exit plan or timeline

  • Gas prices rise above $4, fuelling public frustration and economic concern

  • Markets react negatively, with oil up and US stocks and bonds under pressure

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By Catherine Lucey

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