Trump’s 1980s playbook is driving today’s global crises: Marc Champion
Column argues Trump’s 1980s worldview still guides U.S. strategy, distorting responses to rivals, allies and modern conflicts today.
Key topics:
Trump’s 1980s worldview shaping current U.S. foreign policy
Response to Russia, Iran attacks and Ukraine’s counter-drone help
Risks of rigid strategy in today’s global conflicts
