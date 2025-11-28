Global Citizen
Trump dispenses with protocol, says next G-20 at his resort will be “by invitation only”
Trump’s invite-only 2026 G-20 at his Miami resort sparks diplomatic tensions, exclusions, and global concerns over US leadership.
Key topics:
Trump plans an invite-only G-20 summit at his Miami golf resort
Excluding South Africa escalates diplomatic tensions and protocol concerns
Global leaders fear weakened multilateralism and rising US–China dominance
By Piotr Skolimowski, Peter Martin and S'thembile Cele