Global Citizen
Trump's Middle East triumph: Israel, Hamas reach hostage deal in Gaza breakthrough
Hostage release deal marks first step toward ending two-year Gaza conflict
Key topics:
Israel and Hamas agree on hostage release, troop withdrawal, and aid.
Trump hails deal as first phase toward “durable, everlasting peace.”
Complex issues remain: prisoner list, ceasefire, and Hamas disarmament.
By Dan Williams and Jennifer A. Dlouhy