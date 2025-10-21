The mooted plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine poses huge risks to Kyiv — and Europe.
The mooted plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine poses huge risks to Kyiv — and Europe.Photographer: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images North America
Global Citizen

Trump’s “shouting match” peacemaking is as lethal for Ukraine as ever: Marc Champion

Trump pressures Zelenskiy as Ukraine faces territorial and strategic threats
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump-Zelenskiy clash erupts over proposed Ukraine-Russia deal

  • Territorial risks: 30% of Donetsk could be ceded to Russia

  • Geopolitical stakes: US, Europe, and Ukraine face major fallout

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Marc Champion

Loading content, please wait...
Marc Champion

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com