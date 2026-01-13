Global Citizen
Trump’s 25% tariff bombshell asks SA R157bn question as ideology meets the bottom line
Trump’s 25% Iran tariff forces South Africa to choose ideology or R157bn US trade, threatening jobs and stability.
By Alec Hogg