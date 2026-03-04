Global Citizen
UAE and Qatar push diplomacy to halt Iran escalation
Gulf states lobby for de-escalation to prevent wider war and energy shock.
Key topics:
UAE and Qatar lobby Trump for a swift diplomatic off-ramp with Iran
Gulf states seek stronger air defences amid drone and missile threats
Energy risks rise as conflict disrupts shipping and LNG supplies
By Alex Wickham and Ben Bartenstein