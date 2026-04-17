Global Citizen
UK media bias against white South Africans under fire
Controversy grows over BBC framing of South Africa and asylum coverage
Key topics:
Claims of UK media bias against white South Africans
BBC World Service framing of asylum and immigration narratives
Debate over apartheid-era figures and alleged narrative distortion
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