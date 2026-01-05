Global Citizen
UK population tipping point: More deaths than births in 2026
UK faces population shift and economic strains amid birth shortfall
Key topics:
UK deaths to outnumber births from 2026, boosting migration reliance
Net migration key to population growth amid falling native births
Rising unemployment and business closures hit productivity, confidence
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Philip Aldrick