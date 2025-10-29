Global Citizen
Ukraine fights to survive as its allies hesitate: Marc Champion
Ukraine’s struggle for survival hinges on energy, allies, and winter resilience
Key topics:
Ukraine faces its harshest winter amid worsening energy attacks.
Western allies risk faltering, leaving Kyiv short on funds and aid.
Renewable energy projects boost resilience against Russian strikes.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Marc Champion