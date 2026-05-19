Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko visits the site of a Russian air strike in the city on May 14, 2026
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko visits the site of a Russian air strike in the city on May 14, 2026Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg
Global Citizen

Ukraine war has changed — a lot. Now Europe needs to play its part: Marc Champion

Drone warfare, long-range strikes, and shifting European strategy redefine Ukraine war.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Drone warfare reshapes Ukraine front, weakening traditional frontlines

  • Russia and Ukraine escalate long-range strikes on logistics and economy

  • Europe urged to build new Ukraine strategy amid war fatigue and politics

By Marc Champion

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Marc Champion
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