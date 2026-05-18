Ukraine’s deadly drone strikes on Moscow ‘entirely justified’, says Zelenskyy
Global Citizen

Ukraine’s deadly drone strikes on Moscow ‘entirely justified’, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president claims responsibility for attacks in retaliation for Russia’s bombardment of Kyiv
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ukraine launches major drone strike on Moscow region

  • Zelenskyy says attacks justified after deadly Kyiv assault

  • Russia downs 556 drones amid escalating air war

By Christopher Miller in Kyiv and Max Seddon in Riga

Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com