Global Citizen
Ilan Preskovsky: Understanding Qatar, the pimple with a loud global voice
Qatar’s vast wealth, soft power, and contradictions shape global politics, from Gaza mediation to Western academia and media.
Key topics:
Qatar’s outsized global influence despite its small size and population
Contradictory role in Gaza: Hamas ties, mediation, and Israel-US relations
Soft power through wealth, lobbying, media, and Western institutions
By Ilan Preskovsky